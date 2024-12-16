Assad's future life in exile

What lies ahead for the former Syrian dictator, now he's fled to Russia?

President Bashar al-Assad of Syria sitting behind a microphone and a flag
'Hidden away in a secluded estate': Bashar al-Assad's life in Moscow is 'unlikely' to be obviously extravagant
(Image credit: ATPImages / Contributor / Getty Images)
By
published

As opposition forces took hold of Damascus a little over a week ago, Syria's dictator, Bashar al-Assad, took flight. Flying below radar range and with "the aircraft's transponder switched off", his private plane headed first to Russia's airbase outside the Syrian city of Latakia and then on to Moscow, where his wife Asma and their three children were said to be waiting for him, said Reuters.

Russia, a key ally of Assad during Syria's civil war, reportedly co-ordinated with neighbouring states to ensure the overthrown president could leave safely in a Russian plane. Assad's journey brought to an end his family's dynastic rule stretching back to 1971, and signalled the start of a life in exile.

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis is a freelance journalist and was previously the UK website's Production Editor. She has also held senior roles at The Scotsman, Sunday Herald and Hello!. As well as her writing, she is the creator and co-founder of the Pausitivity #KnowYourMenopause campaign and has appeared on national and international media discussing women's healthcare.

