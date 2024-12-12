How Assad's dictatorial regime rose and fell in Syria

The Syrian leader fled the country after a 24-year authoritarian rule

A banner depicting ousted Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad is seen damaged in Aleppo.
A damaged banner depicting ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is seen in Aleppo
(Image credit: Omar Haj Kadour / AFP via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Syrian opposition forces have captured the capital city of Damascus and forced the country's president, Bashar al-Assad, to flee. This marks the first time in over half a century that a member of the Assad family will not rule Syria — and represents a seismic shift in the Middle East.

Assad served as president since 2000 after taking over from his father, who ruled Syria for nearly three decades. Under the rule of the Assad family, Syria was widely characterized as an authoritarian dictatorship. While Syrian rebels have been engaged in a civil war since 2011 in attempting to topple Assad, they were not able to gain full control of Damascus and the key strategic city of Aleppo — until a series of major offensives finally saw the Assad government crumble.

