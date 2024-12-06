What's next in Syria's civil war?

Rebels seize Aleppo, putting Assad on defense

Composite illustration of Bashar al-Assad, anti-government rebels and Kurdish refugees
The early rebel victories "could reshape the regional balance of power in ways directly affecting the U.S."
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images / Reuters)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
You'd be forgiven for forgetting that Syria is in the midst of a civil war. The battle between President Bashar al-Assad's government and Islamist rebel forces had receded from the Middle East spotlight, giving way to the war in Gaza and other conflicts in the region — at least until rebel forces this month shockingly took Aleppo, the country's second-largest city.

The "stunning" attack on Aleppo is a "direct consequence of new wars that have erupted outside Syria's borders," said The Wall Street Journal. Assad withstood the rebel challenge with assistance — often brutal — from Russia, Iran and Lebanon-based Hezbollah. But Russia is now preoccupied with its own war in Ukraine, and Iran and Hezbollah have been worn down by fighting with Israel. For Assad's backers, "Syria is a sideshow at best," said the Journal. That gave the rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HST) an opening to attack.



Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

