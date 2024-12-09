Syria's Assad flees to Russia as rebels take Damascus

Ousted Syrian leader Bashar Assad fled to Moscow after rebels' takeover ended his family's 54-year rule

Rebel fighter steps on torn photo of Syria&#039;s deposed Bashar al-Assad
Rebel fighter steps on torn photo of Syria's deposed Bashar al-Assad
(Image credit: Mohammed Al-Rifai / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The Assad family's 54-year rule of Syria came to an abrupt end Sunday when President Bashar al-Assad fled Damascus as rebels approached. Led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the Free Syrian Army raised its flag over the capital but allowed Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali to run the government during a transition period. Russian state media said Assad had arrived in Moscow and was being given asylum "on humanitarian grounds."

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

