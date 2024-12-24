Kremlin seeks to quell Assad divorce reports

Media reports suggested Asma al-Assad wants to leave the deposed Syrian dictator and return to London

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma in 2010, at an official welcoming ceremony in Sofia
Asma grew up in London with Syrian parents, before moving to Syria in 2000, the year Bashar became president
(Image credit: Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP / Getty Images)
Russia has denied claims that Bashar al-Assad's wife Asma wants to divorce the fallen Syrian dictator and return to Britain.

Media reports in Turkish and Arabic suggested she wanted to leave her husband after the family was ousted from power and granted asylum in Russia this month.

Hollie Clemence, The Week UK

