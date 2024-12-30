What will happen in 2025? Predictions and events
The new year could bring further chaos in the Middle East and an intensifying AI arms race – all under the shadow of a second Donald Trump presidency
Here's a little merriment for Christmas: a lot of people didn't think this year was the worst they could remember.
Only 65% of respondents to the Ipsos Predictions Survey 2025, a 33-country study, said they thought 2024 was a bad year for their country: the lowest figure since 2019. Despite record levels of conflict, high inflation and cost-of-living crises, it seems that 2024 left the world "in a state of cautious optimism", with the Paris Olympics providing a "fleeting moment of shared celebration".
A higher number, 71%, said they were optimistic 2025 would be even better, but this ratio was below pre-pandemic levels. Israel's bombardment of Gaza and war with Hamas, which escalated into an all-out confrontation with Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iran – as well as the ongoing war in Ukraine – contributed to this "sense of unease". Political upheaval and the unseating of 80% of incumbents in democracies "further fuelled this uncertainty".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Economics
The economy is beginning to stabilise after the pandemic, and most countries have largely got a handle on rampant inflation. But economics will still play an "outsized role in politics" next year, said public policy professor Thomas Klassen on The Conversation. The International Monetary Fund is predicting "stable yet underwhelming" growth, but even stable conditions can "generate political fallout". And economic dangers "lurk" on the horizon.
There's the coming trade war between the US and countries like China, and possibly with the EU, as well as Donald Trump's threats of destructive tariffs on Canada and Mexico. The price of Bitcoin has also more than doubled in the past year and "the trouble with bubbles is that when they burst, recessions or depressions often follow".
America's "inordinately large share" of the world's financial markets remains "the mother of all bubbles", said the Financial Times contributing editor Ruchir Sharma. The fact that "virtually every Wall Street analyst" predicts US stock will keep outperforming the rest of the world suggests that the bubble is "at a very advanced stage". But at the late stages of a bubble, prices "typically go parabolic", like US stock prices over the past six months. "All the classic signs of extreme prices, valuations and sentiment suggest the end is near. It's time to bet against 'American exceptionalism'."
Politics
If 2024 was the Year of Democracy, the biggest election year in history, then 2025 at least looks like a less hectic schedule.
But there will be bellwether elections on three continents, in Australia, Canada and Germany. The latter in Europe's biggest economy is the big one to watch. Chancellor Olaf Scholz just lost a historic vote of no confidence following the collapse of his governing coalition in November, which triggered rare early elections. The situation comes at a time of "deep economic crisis and geopolitical uncertainty" for Germany, said The Guardian.
The result could be a strengthening of the far right as politicians fight to "lure voters who are disgruntled over the cost of living crisis and stagnation over Ukraine". There is also a debate about whether Syrian refugees should now be "urged to return", and calls from the conservative opposition and far-right Alternative for Germany for a "radical rethink on asylum policy".
Trump 2.0
The repercussions of Trump's reelection will "affect everything from immigration and defence to economics and trade", said Tom Standage, editor of The Economist's World Ahead 2025.
His "America First" isolationism will "have friends and foes alike questioning the solidity of America's alliances", which could lead to "heightened tensions and even nuclear proliferation".
Trump has claimed he will end the war between Ukraine and Russia, and help secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to bring an end to the bombardment of Gaza. But his unpredictability and his threats of a trade war could exacerbate existing geopolitical tensions and alienate former allies.
America's "transactional stance" will "encourage troublemaking" by China, Russia, Iran and North Korea – the "quartet of chaos". It is "unclear whether America would stand up to China in a conflict over Taiwan".
Middle East
This will "remain the world's hotspot", said Klassen, with its "confluence of authoritarianism, nationalism, religion and superpower involvement". The recent fall of the Assad regime in Syria will "probably increase instability" in the region. Libya, in particular, could bear the brunt of the "stunning collapse" of Assad's regime, said Frederic Wehrey, senior fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Assad's downfall has changed the strategic positions of the two regional powers, Russia and Turkey, and could affect the "fragile equilibrium" between the two in Libya.
In Syria, the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group that toppled Assad can "talk the talk", saying what Washington and Europe "want to hear", Dana Stroul, a former senior Defense Department official, told NBC News. In 2025, they will have to "walk the walk".
After five decades of brutal, dictatorial rule, the Syrian people "stand at a moment of history – and a moment of opportunity", UN Secretary-General António Guterres said earlier this month. "That opportunity cannot be missed."
Technology
On a brighter note, 2025 has been designated the year of quantum science and technology by the UN.
Artificial intelligence is "the biggest gamble in business history", said Standage: more than $1 trillion is being spent on data centres to underpin the rapidly expanding technology – "even though companies are still not sure how to use it and adoption rates are low". Will investors lose their nerve, or will AI prove its worth?
Whatever happens, the AI arms race is "upending companies, industries, and the way people live and work", said Quartz. The "next frontier" of AI is in "agentic capabilities", said Sissie Hsiao, vice president and general manager of Gemini app and Speech at Google. Consumers will start seeing AI assistants "evolve beyond simple conveniences and into true, personalised, advanced experiences that you rely on every day".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021.
-
4 tips to make your New Year's financial resolutions a success
The explainer Self-discipline alone may not do the trick
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
The biggest viral moments of 2024
In the Spotlight From Glasgow's Wonka-shambles to Moo Deng, these are the memes that went mainstream this year
By Rebecca Messina, The Week UK Published
-
Crossword: December 30, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
People of the year 2024
In the Spotlight Remember the people who hit the headlines this year?
By The Week UK Published
-
Kremlin seeks to quell Assad divorce reports
Speed Read Media reports suggest that British citizen Asma al-Assad wants to leave the deposed Syrian dictator and return to London as a British citizen
By Hollie Clemence, The Week UK Published
-
Inside the house of Assad
The Explainer Bashar al-Assad and his father, Hafez, ruled Syria for more than half a century but how did one family achieve and maintain power?
By The Week UK Published
-
Is it safe for refugees to return to Syria?
Talking Point European countries rapidly froze asylum claims after Assad's fall but Syrian refugees may have reason not to rush home
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Assad's fall upends the Captagon drug empire
Multi-billion-dollar drug network sustained former Syrian regime
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Why Assad fell so fast
The Explainer The newly liberated Syria is in an incredibly precarious position, but it's too soon to succumb to defeatist gloom
By The Week UK Published
-
New Syria government takes charge, urging 'stability'
Speed Read The rebel forces that ousted Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad announced an interim government
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
How should the West respond to Syria's new leadership?
Today's Big Question The weight of historical interventions and non-interventions in the region hangs heavy on Western leaders' minds
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published