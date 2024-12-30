What will happen in 2025? Predictions and events

The new year could bring further chaos in the Middle East and an intensifying AI arms race – all under the shadow of a second Donald Trump presidency

Composite illustration of Donald Trump, Olaf Scholz, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a map of Libya, a Bitcoin stock board, Syrian rebels, ChatGPT and ruins in Gaza
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images / Reuters)
By
published

Here's a little merriment for Christmas: a lot of people didn't think this year was the worst they could remember.

Only 65% of respondents to the Ipsos Predictions Survey 2025, a 33-country study, said they thought 2024 was a bad year for their country: the lowest figure since 2019. Despite record levels of conflict, high inflation and cost-of-living crises, it seems that 2024 left the world "in a state of cautious optimism", with the Paris Olympics providing a "fleeting moment of shared celebration".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸