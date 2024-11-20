Ukraine-Russia: are both sides readying for nuclear war?

Putin changes doctrine to lower threshold for atomic weapons after Ukraine strikes with Western missiles

Vladimir Putin on a gold chair in a suit, signing a document
The Russian president has reportedly signed into law the newly updated nuclear doctrine, which he first signalled in September
(Image credit: Vyacheslav Prokofyev / Pool / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

Vladimir Putin has signalled that Russia is ready to start a nuclear war after Ukraine fired Western weapons at Russia for the first time.

Hours after Joe Biden finally relented and allowed Kyiv to strike inside Russia with US-supplied weapons, his Russian counterpart "signed into law a nuclear doctrine that lowered the threshold" to use its massive arsenal of atomic weapons, said The Telegraph.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and "Woman's Hour". She has a master's in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

