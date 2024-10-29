Where is the safest place in a nuclear attack?

From safest countries to the most secure parts of buildings, these are the spots that offer the most protection

Stock photo showing a missile system with a sunset in the background
General advice is to ‘get inside the nearest building to avoid radiation’ in the event of a nuclear attack
By
published

The escalating conflict between Iran and Israel has sparked growing fears of a possible nuclear confrontation. In its first open attack on Iran, after discussions with US officials, Israel struck only "military targets" and avoided Iranian nuclear facilities and oil sites to minimise the chances of further escalation, said Reuters.

Israel has maintained an "ambiguity" over whether it holds nuclear weapons, and it has long been suspected that Iran has been "secretly aiming to develop them", said the BBC. US intelligence "does not believe that" Iran holds nuclear arms, but wants to avoid any provocation that leads to it doing so. It "possesses the facilities and knowhow necessary" to build a bomb, said Esfandyar Batmanghelidj in The Guardian, and could provide the deterrent to prevent "full-scale conflict" with Israel. But it is also a "bold gamble", inviting pre-emptive strikes from Israel and US that could escalate things further.



Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

