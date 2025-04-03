What's behind Russia's biggest conscription drive in years?

Putin calls up 160,000 more troops, sending a threatening message to Ukraine and the West

Illustration of plastic toy soldiers standing next to a meat grinder
Neighbouring countries will be acutely aware that the Russian army has increased in size from roughly 1 million soldiers in 2022 to a force of 1.5 million in 2025.
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Russia is launching its largest conscription drive in more than a decade, expanding its military as talks stall over a potential ceasefire in Ukraine.

President Putin has ordered the call-up of 160,000 men aged 18 to 30. Neighbouring countries will be acutely aware that the Russian army has increased in size from roughly 1 million soldiers in 2022 to a force of 1.5 million in 2025, according to Russian state news agency Tass. The drafts happen twice a year, in the spring and autumn, and this campaign is an increase of 10,000 over last year's spring conscription, and a rise of more than 25,000 compared to three years ago, said Tass.

Genevieve Bates
