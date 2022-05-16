Why 'the Russian army just isn't very good'

"We're going to see additional impacts on the battlefield as the Russian aerospace industry and the Russian maritime industry is unable to source its parts, which they need in order to keep their planes flying, their submarines moving and their boats sailing," Raimondo deputy Matthew Axelrod told The Wall Street Journal's Risk & Compliance Forum. Russia's army just isn't very good Russia's failures are due in part to "the valiant resistance of Ukraine's army and civilian defense forces," Slate's Kaplan writes. "But it's also due to the fact that the Russian army just isn't very good." Seriously, "I've watched the Russian army for years. I knew they weren't good, but I never suspected they'd were this bad," retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling tweeted. "Corruption has taken over their ranks, their government, their leadership on a scale that is mafia-like." Skip advert In fact, Putin valorizes Russia's defeat of the Nazis in World War II "because Russia's history offers few comparable military achievements," explains Sir Lawrence Freedman, the dean of British war studies scholars. The 20th century began with Russia's "humiliating defeat at the hands of Japan" and ended with Russia "humiliated by the secessionist Chechnya in one war" before winning the second only "by adopting brutal tactics." Russia's bloody and costly victory in 1945 "left an abiding image of a military steamroller, a mass army crushing all before it through its sheer weight," but "it is now apparent that there is no steamroller," Freedman writes. Still, the idea's "influence on the Russian generals helps explain the arrogance behind their initial plans, as if Ukrainian forces would crumble once confronted with a Russian offensive." The sad irony is that both Adolf Hitler and Napoleon Bonaparte made similar and ruinous strategic miscalculations about Soviet and tsarist Russia, respectively, Joe Donato writes at the Modern War Institute. "Vladimir Putin is not Hitler or Napoleon, but there are striking similarities between the flawed theory of victory that undergirded his foray into Ukraine and their doomed invasions of Russia."