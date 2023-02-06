The weapons helping Ukraine fight back

Ukraine has managed to do something pretty remarkable since Russia launched a multi-axis invasion on Feb. 24, 2022: It has survived. More than that, it has retaken about half the territory Russia seized in hits initial strike, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pledged to expel Russia from Ukraine entirely in 2023. Skip advert Underpinning the accomplishments Ukraine has already notched is a nimble and smart Ukrainian military, a unified population willing to fight and suffer to retain their homeland, and tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons donated primarily by the U.S. and its NATO allies. At the time Russia invaded, Ukraine already had about 900 battle tanks, 1,176 barrel artillery systems, 1,680 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), thousand of anti-tank guided weapon (ATGW) launchers, about 50 working MiG-29 fighter jets, some 32 Su-27 fighters, and enough ammunition to last at least six weeks, according to an assessment of the war by Britain's Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) think tank. Russia had more of all these things, and better versions generally, but Ukraine wasn't starting with nothing. Here's a closer look at some of the weapons and systems Ukraine has used to keep Russia at bay. Portable rocket-launchers Ukraine was able to stave off disaster in the first phase of the war — when Russia surprised Ukraine by attacking Kyiv as well as the Donbas and southern Ukraine — with its air defense systems, deception, and portable rocket-launchers, especially Javelin and NLAW (Next Generation Light Anti-tank Weapon) shoulder-fired anti-tank missiles and man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS), including the U.S. Stingers. FGM-148 Javelin: The Javelin anti-tank missile system, manufactured by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin and in service since 1996, is a fire-and-forget launcher that uses infrared targeting to guide a missile to its target after it's fired. The missiles are fired from up to 2,500 meters (8,200 feet) and their armor-piercing warheads can destroy a tank or other armored vehicle, typically attacking it from above, where the armor is thinner. There is also a direct-fire mode for less-armored targets. It can be operated by one or two people. Skip advert

NATO has provided thousands of Javelins to Ukraine, and they helped to "defeat Russian armor as they were approaching during the initial phase of the invasion," George Barros at the Institute for the Study of War think tank told Insider. When a massive column of disorganized Russian forces got crowded together on a road south to Kyiv, Ukrainian troops were able to grind the column to a halt and pick off tanks and armored vehicles with portable rocket launchers, helping save the capital from capture. Ukraine had its own supply of Soviet-era and domestically designed shoulder-fired rocket systems, but they required 30 days of training in order to operate them properly, RUSI said. The "Javelin, by contrast, was much easier to employ, requiring days to train crews." NLAW: The NLAW, designed by Sweden's Saab Bofors Dynamics in a joint Swedish-British venture, has been in service since 2009. Like the Javelin, it is a fire-and-forget weapon, but it's lighter and operates at closer range. It is also a one-shot weapon that is discarded after firing. And you can fire from anywhere, day or night, explained Saab's director of product management, Lars-Örjan Hovbrandt. "You can fire down 45 degrees and can shoot from inside a building, from a basement or from the second floor of a building out of the range of most tanks." It can also destroy a tank if only a hatch or antenna is visible, he said. A soldier can be trained on the NLAW system in just an hour, Hovbrandt said. Its weight and ease of use made it popular among Ukrainian soldiers. "NLAW was absolutely critical to the defeat of Russian ground thrusts in the early stages of the war," especially north or Kyiv, RUSI's Justin Bronk told BBC News.

Russia's invading force entered Ukraine with about 2,800 combat-ready tanks, plus other 400 among Russian proxy forces in the Donbas, RUSI reported. By mid-January, at least 1,600 of those tanks are believed to have been destroyed. FIM-92 Stinger: The Stinger portable surface-to-air missile is made primarily by Raytheon Missiles & Defense, and has been in service since 1981. In the early part of Russia's invasion, Ukraine used air-defense towers and MANPADS in tandem, the former forcing Russian aircraft to fly at low altitudes, where "they fell into the zone of impact of MANPADS," RUSI explains. Ukraine's underestimated air-defense system managed to crucially deny Russia's superior air force control of airspace. But as Russia turned to targeting civilian infrastructure with barrages of missiles, Ukraine's Soviet-era air defenses were stretched too thin to cover the entire country. Ukraine started using Stingers to shoot down Russian missiles. "Right now, our air defense is literally a guy with a Stinger," Daria Kaleniuk at Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Action Center told The Washington Post in October. That was before more sophisticated Western air systems arrived. Drones The minimal presence of fighter jets and bombers after the first wave of invasion, as Ukraine and Russia both ramped up their air defenses, did not end the air war over Ukraine. "We are currently witnessing a drone war," Samuel Bendett, an expert on uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), told Popular Mechanics. "This is probably the first large-scale war where proprietary military and commercial drones are used so extensively." Bayraktar TB2: Developed by Turkey's Baykar and in service since 2014, the Bayraktar TB2 is a fixed-wing medium altitude, long endurance UAV that can stay airborne for 27 hours at an altitude of up to 25,000 feet and fire four MAM-C or MAM-L laser-guided smart bombs. They are remotely operated from as far away as 185 miles, and they're portable. "You can take the drone and flight equipment to a highway, it takes only 15-20 minutes to make it operational," defense analyst Tayfun Ozberk tells Naval News.