Ukrainian official says kamikaze drones are attacking Kyiv

Explosions are being reported in Kyiv on Monday morning, with Ukrainian officials saying drones supplied to Russia from Iran have hit several targets, including the headquarters of Ukraine's national energy utility.

So far, no deaths or injuries have been reported. Ukrainian soldiers stationed at checkpoints across the city are firing at the drones, The New York Times says, and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko shared on the Telegram app that several residential buildings in the Shevchenkivskiy area have been damaged.

Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's presidential office, said the attacks have been carried out by kamikaze drones, which can hover for several hours before hitting their targets and exploding. He has asked for additional air defense systems "as soon as possible." Ukraine says Iran has given these kamikaze drones to Russia, and the U.S. and allied security officials believe the country is preparing to send even more arms to Russia in an attempt to offset its massive loss of military equipment, The Washington Post reports. Iran has denied supplying the drones to Russia.