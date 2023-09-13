Russia's Crimea fleet shipyard on fire after Ukrainian missile strike

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ukrainian missiles struck a key shipyard at Russia's Black Sea fleet headquarters in Sevastopol, Crimea, before dawn on Wednesday, injuring 24 people and damaging two vessels, Russian officials said. Russia's Ministry of Defense, in a rare acknowledgment of a successful attack, said air defenses shot down seven of 10 cruise missiles launched by Ukraine and destroyed three uncrewed naval drones aimed at Russian warships.

Ukrainian officials, "who almost never acknowledge Kyiv's responsibility for attacks on Crimea or Russian regions that have become regular in recent months," did not offer any immediate comment, The Associated Press reported. But photos and video posted to social media by locals, Russia's Crimea governor, and pro-Ukrainian sources showed huge explosions and raging fires at the Sevastopol Shipyard.

Independent open-source intelligence analysts posted satellite images showing that a Russian Kilo-class submarine and a Ropucha-class landing ship were in dry docks shortly before the attack, The Wall Street Journal reported, and "the extent of the fire suggested that both vessels were destroyed beyond possibility of repair."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that attacks on military facilities in Crimea, which Russia wrested from Ukraine in 2014 and has used to invade and strike the country will missiles, are fair game. "Kyiv has expanded its ability to strike at long range, and attacks have grown bolder and more sophisticated.," The New York Times added. Ukraine has also destroyed or damaged several Russian warships in the Black Sea over the past year, including its flagship cruiser. On Monday, Ukraine said it captured two strategic Black Sea oil drilling platforms near Crimea that Russia had held since 2015 and used for radar monitoring and military attacks.

Russia has also been regularly striking Ukraine with drones and rockets, and attacks on the Odesa region early Wednesday injured six people and damaged port and civilian infrastructure.