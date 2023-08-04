Has Ukraine's counteroffensive become a 'war of attrition?'

Ukraine's long-touted counteroffensive against the Russian invasion doesn't seem to be getting anywhere fast. The Washington Post reported this week that there's been "sign yet of a major breakthrough" despite "intense fighting" across southeastern Ukraine. Russian defenses — "a phalanx of trenches, tripwires and anti-personnel and anti-armor mines" — have proven incredibly stout. (One other factor: Weeds and shrubs.)

If Russian defenses are proving tough, though, NATO-trained Ukrainian forces have also demonstrated some shortcomings. The New York Times reported that despite some advances, those troops "have yet to make the kinds of sweeping gains that characterized their successes in the strategically important cities of Kherson and Kharkiv last fall." That failure "raises questions about the quality of the training" provided by the West. One eternal military truth, however, is that "offense is harder than defense" — as Russia proved last year when its invasion quickly petered out.

Two months after the Ukrainian counteroffensive began, it's become clear that it was probably "unfair" to expect "dash and drama" from the offensive, said The Economist. Ukraine's forces have been armed and trained by the West, but they don't have "overwhelming firepower and air supremacy" to mount a blitzkrieg-style lightning thrust against Russian defenses. This means that the war may be reduced to a grind-it-out affair. Is it time for Ukraine and its backers to accept "the logic of attrition?"

What are the commentators saying?

The slow advance of the counteroffensive is "the price of allies' hesitation" in providing Ukraine with advanced weaponry, Brady Africk of the American Enterprise Institute wrote for the Washington Post. While Russians constructed their defenses at a "frantic pace," America and other Western countries didn't let that influence "the speed of their decision making." Instead, there is a "pattern of delay" when Ukraine asks for missiles, tanks and cluster munitions. That delay "makes a protracted, grinding conflict more likely." It's time for Western leaders to move more quickly. "Ukraine needs our help, not our excuses."