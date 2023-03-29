What we know about Ukraine's crucial upcoming spring counteroffensive

For months now, Ukraine and its Western allies have been discussing a big springtime push by Ukrainian forces to recapture another significant portion of Ukrainian land seized by Russia and its proxy forces over the past decade, but especially in the year since Russia launched its full invasion. And now, with Russia's winter offensive appearing to stall, there's widespread speculation that Ukraine's counteroffensive is just around the corner. Skip advert The stakes for this looming fight are enormous. Ukraine needs to prove it can put donated Western tanks, armored vehicles, artillery, and rockets to good use, pushing Russia back. Russia, on the other hand, has spent months digging trenches and building fortifications to ensure that Ukraine does not recapture its seized territory. And both sides have already taken heavy casualties, consecrating the eastern front with too much blood to abandon casually. Here's what we know about Ukraine's counteroffensive, what we don't know, and why it matters: When is Ukraine going to launch its attack, and where? For obvious reasons, Ukraine is not broadcasting its attack plans beforehand. But it will probably "punch back at Russia's invasion forces in coming weeks," The Wall Street Journal predicts. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper on March 23 that Ukraine is "waiting for ammunition to arrive from our partners" before launching the counteroffensive. "We can't start yet, we can't send our brave soldiers to the front line without tanks, artillery, and long-range rockets," he said. Not everyone is convinced Zelensky will actually carry through with the attack, BBC News reports. "Some analysts say Ukraine's military is talking up the idea of a counteroffensive to discomfit their Russian counterparts" and convince them "to spread their forces thinly along the front lines, ready for any attack, rather than concentrate them in particular places, such as the eastern city of Bakhmut." But most analysts think Ukraine isn't bluffing.

In fact, "I would emphasize there will not be just be one big push, but probably several different offensives," retired Australian Maj. Gen. Mick Ryan, who has been following the war closely, wrote at his Futura Doctrina Substack. "This is because both the south and the east present opportunities for offensive action. But it is also because the Ukrainians will want to deceive Russia about their main effort," as they did to great effect in their fall counteroffensive. Kyiv isn't necessarily thrilled with all the speculation. Only three people know when Ukraine will attack: Zelensky, the defense minister, and Ukraine's commander in chief, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on social media. "Please stop asking experts questions about a counteroffensive on the air, please stop writing blogs and posts on this topic, please stop publicly discussing the military plans of our army." So, how will Ukraine determine the right moment to strike? "Timing will be everything" in this counteroffensive, and the first consideration is the weather and how much Ukraine's springtime "mud season" would slow down trucks, ground troops, tanks, and other treaded vehicles, Ryan writes. Ukraine will also be guided by when its forces are trained and ready, when the new equipment and munitions arrive, when the politics are right, and when opportunity knocks. "Ukrainian intelligence will be closely monitoring Russian troop strength and morale, holdings of key munitions, reserves, and other issues for signs of weakness that can be exploited," Ryan added. That "means a Ukrainian offensive could come sooner than we think given the waning Russian offensives in places such as Bakhmut." Ukraine would ideally like to push southeast through Zaporizhzhia toward Melitopol and the Sea of Azov, severing Russia's land bridge to Crimea and cutting off its supply lines to positions further west, Phillips O'Brien, a professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, tells the Journal. Russia has been preparing for such an attack by building up defensive fortifications in Zaporizhzhia, but "one thing [the Ukrainians] have been good at is seeing where they can take advantage of weaker points in the Russian line," he added. "The key thing is to have some success." What do we know about how Ukraine will attack? Again, "Ukraine's operational plans remain confidential, but some aspects of what is to come are discernible" from a survey of the Western weapons it is receiving and previous battlefield performance, the Journal reports. Groups of Ukrainian troops have been training in Europe and the U.S. to both learn how to use the new Western tanks and weapons systems, and to work on using those weapons in coordination with artillery units, foot soldiers, combat engineers, and other assets in combined-arms maneuvers. We also know that, due to Ukraine's limited number of aircraft and its contested airspace, it "won't be able to launch a NATO-style assault," the Journal adds. Instead of leading the offensive with a massive air assault, then, "Ukraine will probably launch a big attack — or multiple smaller attacks — using ground-based precision long-range weaponry including rockets and artillery," like HIMARS and howitzers.

After the "initial fusillade of artillery and rockets, Ukrainian ground forces are likely to advance in large numbers, much as U.S. troops would," though with fewer modern battle tanks, the Journal predicts. "Behind a front wave of tanks would likely follow dozens of armored fighting vehicles" and infantry carriers, which "can transport foot soldiers to take and hold territory, or to fend off Russian infantry that might threaten Ukrainian forces." "As the Ukrainians have shown at Kyiv, Kherson, and Kharkiv, they — unlike the Russians — know how to plan and conduct successful large scale offensives," Australia's Ryan writes at Futura Doctrina. But "this time, the Ukrainians will have to fight through more dense obstacle belts established by the Russians in the east and south," designed both to "channel attackers into 'killing zones' as well as slow down and break up the cohesion of attacks." Will Ukraine's new Western armaments make a difference? Yes, but it's unclear how much. "While Kyiv's forces are more motivated and, in some cases, better armed than Moscow's troops, Russia has had months to prepare for a Ukrainian attack and shown greater willingness to expend lives and materiel," the Journal notes. Assuming enough of the NATO-supplied munitions arrive in time, Ukraine's new "first-rate Western tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, artillery," and other equipment "will pose a massive challenge to Russia's hold on its occupied territory," Ryan assesses. The Russian-dug trenches, tank ditches, dragon's teeth, mines, and other defensive obstacles will require "dangerous and slow" work by specialized teams, but "the last few American aid packages have recognized this with large amounts of combat engineering equipment." Besides, physical defenses are only an obstacle if they are well-defended, and if the depleted Russian forces don't man the trenches and other barriers, Ukraine can just bulldoze them and advance, retired U.S. Army Lt. John Nagl, who teaches warfighting at the U.S. Army War College, tells the Journal. "If the Ukrainians can penetrate these defensive zones, and break into Russian rear areas, they could capture both Russian forces and large swathes of territory," Ryan adds. The goal of giving Ukraine modern weapons is ultimately to crush Russian forces enough that Putin "is nudged into peace talks where the Kremlin cedes at least the territory it has taken since the invasion in February 2022," the Journal reports. "But few officials have any confidence the war and the peace will unfold so neatly," and many believe that "even newly supplied with armaments, Ukrainian forces are unlikely to gain such a decisive enough battlefield advantage that Kyiv is in position to demand the return of all that ground." Why is this counteroffensive so important, then? Obviously, "Ukraine wants to re-seize the initiative in this war" and "take back their territory" while degrading Russia's invading army, Ryan writes at Australia's ABC News. But this is also "battle of wills," and "destroying Russian morale will be an important objective," too.