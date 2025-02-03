Ukraine's disappearing army
Unwilling conscripts and disillusioned veterans are fleeing the frontline
Up to 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers are feared to have vanished from the ranks while training in France.
Fifty-six troops from the 155th Mechanised Brigade are confirmed as having gone awol, but officials are investigating the whereabouts of hundreds more, said The Guardian. Ukrainian news website Censor.net has claimed that as many as 1,700 soldiers have fled the brigade without going into combat.
The unit’s former commander, Colonel Dmytro Riumshyn – recently removed from his position – faces 10 years in jail for failing to carry out his official duties and to report unauthorised absences. However, the French exodus is part of a much wider desertion crisis thinning Ukraine's ranks.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Abandoned their posts'
The number of deserters in Ukraine's army has become "unmanageable", said Svitlana Morenets in The Spectator. Officially, some 90,000 soldiers have deserted – almost half of them in 2024 – but the unofficial number is "much higher". "Entire units have abandoned their posts," said The Associated Press in late November, "leaving defensive lines vulnerable and accelerating territorial losses."
Although the exact figure is a military secret, even Kyiv officials "concede the number is large", said The Guardian. Desertion is usually punishable by between 12 and 15 years in prison, but to lock up thousands of men when they are "badly needed on the front line" would be "a mistake", said Morenets. Ukraine passed a law last year "forgiving soldiers who went AWOL for the first time" as long as they "agreed to come back", but this has been "calamitous" for discipline – "essentially giving men permission to flee".
"Some take medical leave and never return", said AP, while others "clash with commanders and refuse to carry out orders, sometimes in the middle of firefights". Deserters often "keep a low profile" after abandoning the army, said The Guardian, but others "live and work openly".
'People are exhausted'
Ukrainian officials recognise that desertions are "understandable", because "tired troops" have "served for months without a proper break", said The Guardian. Olha Reshetylova, Ukraine’s commissioner for protecting service members' rights, said it's only "natural in a situation where you’ve had three years of major war" for soldiers to desert. "People are exhausted," she said. "Their children are growing up without them" and "relationships get broken".
But there is no avoiding the gravity of the problem. Just as Russia's ranks are "swelling" with highly paid contractors and "fresh North Korean reinforcements", Ukraine's forces are "thinning fast", said Morenets, and "desertions are adding to crippling manpower shortages".
Meanwhile, one Ukrainian commander predicted the trend would only get worse as conscription squeezes Ukrainian society and "there are more and more people who are forced to go", said France 24. Is there any way to stem the flood of deserters? "We just have to end the war," he said.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Ken Martin: the Minnesota politico turned DNC chair
In the Spotlight Martin, the head of the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party, was elected with over half the vote
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Montenegro offers Adriatic adventures without the crowds
The Week Recommends There is room for everyone in this Balkan destination
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
'Although deepfake porn is a global problem, South Korea has been hit particularly hard'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Cuba's mercenaries fighting against Ukraine
The Explainer Young men lured by high salaries and Russian citizenship to enlist for a year are now trapped on front lines of war indefinitely
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Is Donald Trump behind potential Gaza ceasefire and will it work?
Today's Big Question Israel and Hamas are 'on the brink' of a peace deal and a hostage exchange, for which the incoming president may take credit
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Ukraine-Russia: are both sides readying for nuclear war?
Today's Big Question Putin changes doctrine to lower threshold for atomic weapons after Ukraine strikes with Western missiles
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
The North Korean troops readying for deployment in Ukraine
The Explainer Third country wading into conflict would be 'the first step to a world war' Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned
By The Week UK Published
-
What's happening at the North Korea border?
The Explainer Tensions rise as hermit kingdom blows up 'symbolic' roads after accusing Seoul of flying drones over Pyongyang
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Experts call for a Nato bank to 'Trump-proof' military spending
Under The Radar A new lender could aid co-operation and save millions of pounds, say think tanks
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Mossad's history with explosive technology
The Explainer Infamous Israeli spy agency has not claimed responsibility for Hezbollah's exploding pagers but has 'decades-long' list of remote assassinations
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
What would happen if Russia declared war on Nato?
In depth Response to an attack on UK or other Western allies would be 'overwhelming'
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Last updated