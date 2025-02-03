Ukraine's disappearing army

Unwilling conscripts and disillusioned veterans are fleeing the frontline

Photo collage of a tired Ukrainian soldier resting, war imagery, and a toppled over toy soldier
Officially some 90,000 Ukrainian soldiers have deserted – but the unofficial number is 'much higher'
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Up to 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers are feared to have vanished from the ranks while training in France.

Fifty-six troops from the 155th Mechanised Brigade are confirmed as having gone awol, but officials are investigating the whereabouts of hundreds more, said The Guardian. Ukrainian news website Censor.net has claimed that as many as 1,700 soldiers have fled the brigade without going into combat.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK 

