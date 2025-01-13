Ukraine captures first North Korean soldiers

What happened

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted videos Sunday of two North Korean soldiers captured while fighting in Russia's Kursk region. They are "the first captured soldiers from North Korea," but "there will undoubtedly be more," Zelenskyy said on X. He offered to exchange the North Korean prisoners for Ukrainian troops held in Russia.

Who said what

The North Koreans, captured Thursday, were wearing Russian uniforms and carrying fake identification, Zelenskyy said. Moscow and Pyongyang have not confirmed or denied Western estimates that 11,000 North Korean soldiers are fighting for Russia. The North Koreans were "kept from the front lines for months, digging trenches and offering logistical support," The Wall Street Journal said. But now about 30% "have been deployed into combat — and are being killed at a high rate."

South Korea's National Intelligence Service, which helped question the captured soldiers in Kyiv, said this morning that more than 300 North Koreans have been killed and at least 2,700 injured while fighting Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian and South Korean officials said the North Koreans, as trained, typically choose suicide over capture.

What next?

Ukrainian soldiers described the North Koreans as "disciplined and highly methodical" but using woefully "outdated" military tactics, The Associated Press said. They have "adapted quickly," however, and the North Korean military's gained battlefield experience "could have far-reaching consequences," far outside Ukraine.