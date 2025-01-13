Ukraine captures first North Korean soldiers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted videos of the men captured in Russia's Kursk region

North Korean soldier captured by Ukraine in Russia
North Koreans, as trained, typically choose suicide over capture
(Image credit: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Social Media / Handout / Anadolu via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted videos Sunday of two North Korean soldiers captured while fighting in Russia's Kursk region. They are "the first captured soldiers from North Korea," but "there will undoubtedly be more," Zelenskyy said on X. He offered to exchange the North Korean prisoners for Ukrainian troops held in Russia.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸