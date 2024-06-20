Russia and North Korea sign mutual defense pact

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un pledged assistance if either country faced foreign "aggression"

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un shake hands
It appears the two hermit states have "completely restored their Cold War-era military alliance"
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed an agreement Wednesday pledging some sort of mutual assistance if either country faced foreign "aggression." The pledge appears to be the strongest since the collapse of the Soviet Union ended a 1961 pact that required Moscow to step in if North Korea were attacked.



Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

