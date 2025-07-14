Death from above: Drones upend rules of war in Ukraine

The world's militaries are paying close attention to drone use in the Russia-Ukraine war

A soldier holds a drone
What's unfolding "is a systemic rupture in the conduct of modern warfare"
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

How are drones used in the conflict?

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have become the main weapon of the war in Ukraine—a bloody, high-tech clash that is seen as a harbinger of conflicts to come. While artillery battles once defined the war, up to 80% of all Russian and Ukrainian casualties are now caused by drone strikes. Ukraine's military claims that in May alone, its UAVs hit and destroyed 89,000 Russian targets, ranging from tanks to individual soldiers to fortified emplacements. And the technology is causing mayhem far beyond the front lines, with Ukraine using quadcopters (drones with four rotors) to mount a devastating June attack on airfields deep inside Russia, including one in eastern Siberia some 3,000 miles from Kyiv. Israel's surprise attack on Iranian nuclear facilities and military targets last month also relied heavily on UAVs. What's unfolding "is a systemic rupture in the conduct of modern warfare," say U.S. military analysts Antonio Salinas and Jason P. LeVay. They note that the old truisms of warcraft—that cover, concealment, courage, or even distance from the front can save a soldier—are being shredded. Small, low-cost drones can linger in the air for hours and then dive into trenches or sneak through the hatches of armored vehicles. All armed forces will have to adapt to this new reality, they argue, or risk "total defeat in war."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸