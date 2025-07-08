Trump U-turns on weapons to Ukraine
Unhappy with Putin, Trump decides the US will go back to arming Ukraine against Russia's attacks
What happened
President Donald Trump Monday said the U.S. would resume sending weapons to Ukraine because "they have to be able to defend themselves" against Russia's attacks. The administration last week paused critical weapons deliveries to Kyiv, citing concerns over dwindling U.S. stockpiles. But in recent days, Trump has expressed increasing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the lack of progress in ending the more than three-year war. "I'm not happy with President Putin at all," Trump told reporters at the White House Monday.
Who said what
Ukraine is "getting hit very, very hard" by Russia, Trump said. This is undoubtedly "a difficult moment for Ukraine," said The Associated Press, as the embattled nation faces "increasing, and more complex, air barrages from Russia."
Trump's turnaround comes amid "warming ties" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said the Financial Times. But relations with Russia appear to be cooling, with Trump telling reporters at last month's NATO summit in The Hague that Putin was proving to be the "more difficult" partner to bring to the negotiating table.
As well as sending previously approved weapons shipments, Trump could crank up the pressure on Putin by asking Congress to approve additional deliveries, said former U.S. National Security Council staffer David Shimer. "Lifting the pause is just a necessary first step," Shimer told The Wall Street Journal. "Now is the time for this administration to go further."
What next?
The White House National Security Council will meet today to discuss resuming weapons deliveries to Ukraine, sources told the Journal. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said Monday that the U.S. would continue to follow an "America First" strategy when considering military shipments.
