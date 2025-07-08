Trump U-turns on weapons to Ukraine

Unhappy with Putin, Trump decides the US will go back to arming Ukraine against Russia's attacks

Ukraine&#039;s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a press conference at Marselisborg Castle in Denmark
The turnaround comes amid 'warming ties' with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
What happened

President Donald Trump Monday said the U.S. would resume sending weapons to Ukraine because "they have to be able to defend themselves" against Russia's attacks. The administration last week paused critical weapons deliveries to Kyiv, citing concerns over dwindling U.S. stockpiles. But in recent days, Trump has expressed increasing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the lack of progress in ending the more than three-year war. "I'm not happy with President Putin at all," Trump told reporters at the White House Monday.

