Ukraine scrambles as Trump cuts weapons deliveries

The halting of weapons shipments was driven by Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby, a Ukraine funding skeptic

Apartment building in Kyiv destroyed in Russian airstrike
What happened

Kyiv Wednesday said it was seeking clarification about the Trump administration's surprise decision to halt shipments of air-defense missiles and other weapons approved for delivery to Ukraine. The Defense Department acknowledged the canceled arms deliveries on Tuesday and said Wednesday the suspension was part of a global review of where the Pentagon is sending its limited supplies of munitions.

