Putin visits North Korea amid hunt for weapons

Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked North Korea for supporting his war in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin points out something to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Putin is traveling to Pyongyang today for a visit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Russian President Vladimir Putin is traveling to Pyongyang on Tuesday for a two-day visit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Putin is making his first trip to North Korea since 2000 as "Moscow is hungry for munitions" to use against Ukraine, The Washington Post said. Putin hosted Kim in far-eastern Russia last September.



Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

