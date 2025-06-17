Judge orders Trump's NIH grant cuts reversed

Trump had attempted to slash more than $1 billion in research grants

Protest against NIH cuts
President Donald Trump has attempted to cut more than $1 billion from NIH grants
What happened

A federal judge in Massachusetts ruled Monday that the Trump administration's decision to cancel more than $1 billion in National Institutes of Health research grants was illegal and discriminatory, and ordered most of the funding restored. The grants were largely directed toward research covering the health of racial minorities, women, and the LGBTQ+ community.

