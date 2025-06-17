Judge orders Trump's NIH grant cuts reversed
Trump had attempted to slash more than $1 billion in research grants
What happened
A federal judge in Massachusetts ruled Monday that the Trump administration's decision to cancel more than $1 billion in National Institutes of Health research grants was illegal and discriminatory, and ordered most of the funding restored. The grants were largely directed toward research covering the health of racial minorities, women, and the LGBTQ+ community.
Who said what
The abrupt cancellation of the grants was a result of the administration's crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Monday's decision settled two lawsuits, one from a group of Democratic-led states and the other from a coalition of researchers and unions led by the American Public Health Association. It "marked at least a temporary win for the academic community," The New York Times said.
In his ruling, U.S. District Judge William Young, a Ronald Reagan appointee, said he had "never seen government racial discrimination like this" in his four decades on the bench, adding, "I would be blind not to call it out. My duty is to call it out." Young's "sweeping rebuke" marked an "extraordinary departure for a federal judge of any era,” said Politico. White House spokesperson Kush Desai said it was "appalling that a federal judge would use court proceedings to express his political views and preferences."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Andrew Nixon, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services, said the agency "stands by its decision to end funding for research that prioritized ideological agendas" and was considering an appeal.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Jessica Hullinger is a writer and former deputy editor of The Week Digital. Originally from the American Midwest, she completed a degree in journalism at Indiana University Bloomington before relocating to New York City, where she pursued a career in media. After joining The Week as an intern in 2010, she served as the title’s audience development manager, senior editor and deputy editor, as well as a regular guest on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. Her writing has featured in other publications including Popular Science, Fast Company, Fortune, and Self magazine, and she loves covering science and climate-related issues.
-
Trump leaves G7 early, warns Tehran to evacuate
Speed Read Trump claimed to have left the summit due to ongoing issues in the Middle East
-
June 17 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include a delay in the Artificial Intelligence invasion, 'No Kings' at the G7 Summit, and an 'arrest' of Gavin Newsom
-
The best podcasts for bookworms
The Week Recommends From reading list recommendations to author interviews these literary listens are perfect for bibliophiles
-
Trump leaves G7 early, warns Tehran to evacuate
Speed Read Trump claimed to have left the summit due to ongoing issues in the Middle East
-
Ábrego García: Why the White House blinked
Feature Kilmar Ábrego García returns to the U.S. after being illegally deported, but his legal fight is far from over
-
Musk climbs down after messy MAGA breakup
Feature The Tesla CEO apologized after facing backlash for a series of social media posts criticizing Donald Trump
-
Trump tells ICE to hit blue cities, spare farms, hotels
Speed Read Trump has targeted New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles among other cities
-
Police capture suspect in Minnesota lawmaker killing
Speed Read The suspect is accused of killing the top Democrat in the Minnesota House and her husband
-
Trump's LA deployment in limbo after court rulings
Speed Read Judge Breyer ruled that Trump's National Guard deployment to Los Angeles was an 'illegal' overreach. But a federal appellate court halted the ruling.
-
'Postal commemoration is especially befitting'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Is Trump's military parade 'just a parade'?
Talking Point Critics see an 'echo of authoritarianism'