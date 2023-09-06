A North Korea-Russia alliance is about more than weapons

Earlier this week, the world woke up to an unsettling piece of news: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is reportedly planning a trip outside of his nation's airtight borders to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will discuss with him a munitions deal that might replenish Moscow's stockpile of weapons for the war in Ukraine. At the moment, the tête-à-tête is expected to take place sometime next week in the Russian city of Vladivostok, "which was the site of the two leaders' first and only meeting in April 2019," per The Wall Street Journal.

By U.S. officials' estimation, that Russia would solicit help from North Korea — an impoverished, isolated country with virtually zero allies — can only be interpreted as a sign of desperation. "I think it says a lot that Russia is having to turn to a country like North Korea to seek to bolster its defense capacity in a war that [it expected] would be over in a week," National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said at a White House briefing on Tuesday. Putin still "has a vast military capability available to him," spokesperson John Kirby told NPR last week, but "the war is taking a toll on his defense industrial base. … And that's why he's reaching out to countries like Iran for drones and North Korea for artillery ammunition."

That said, this supposed one-on-one and resulting alliance, the seeds of which have been planted and allegedly tended to for months, might not be as simple in significance as it appears at first blush. Indeed, both countries (and exiled world leaders) could stand to gain more than just munitions in agreeing to help the other out.

Where Russia benefits

As of now, it doesn't look like Russia has enlisted any North Koreans in its efforts in Ukraine, USA Today reported, per former National Security Adviser Anthony Ruggiero. But it is likely the Kremlin will in fact use conscripted Korean workers, who have previously assisted with Russian civilian work projects, in rebuilding efforts if and when the conflict ends, or to help with current labor shortages. "I think that's another area that Russia will probably be interested in," Ruggiero said. "And, of course, North Korea will be happy to do it. They're already making hundreds of millions of dollars on this overseas labor front." (The Pyongyang government kept a majority of wages earned by workers in past arrangements with Moscow.)