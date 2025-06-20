Court allows National Guard in LA as Dodgers repel feds

The team said they 'denied entry' to ICE agents seeking to enter their stadium

Federal immigration agents outside Dodger Stadium
Federal immigration agents are seen outside Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on June 19, 2025
(Image credit: Mario Tama / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

A three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously Thursday night that President Donald Trump could continue his controversial National Guard deployment in Los Angeles, indefinitely blocking a lower court ruling that would have returned control of the Guard to California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). Trump sent in 4,100 Guard members and 700 Marines in response to ongoing protests of ICE raids. The Los Angeles Dodgers said Thursday they had "denied entry" to "ICE agents" seeking access to Dodger Stadium.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸