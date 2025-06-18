Trump ramps up Iran threats, demands 'surrender'

Trump met with his top aides in the Situation Room on Tuesday

President Donald Trump on Air Force One
President Donald Trump takes questions on Air Force One
(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump met with his top aides in the White House Situation Room for 80 minutes on Tuesday and hinted on social media that he was moving closer to joining Israel's attack on Iran. The conflict entered its sixth day Wednesday morning with more Israeli strikes inside Iran, and Tehran responding with missiles and drones.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸