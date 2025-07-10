Is the Trump-Putin bromance over... again?

The US president has admitted he's 'p*ssed off' with his opposite number

Photo composite of Donald Trump having a Vlad tattoo removed
The US president raged last week that Putin 'wants to go all the way and just keep killing people'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin may have been closer than any of their predecessors, but it would seem their bromance has hit the rocks.

The US president raged last week that Putin "wants to go all the way, just keep killing people" and admitted he had been unable to use his "great relationship" with the Russian leader to secure a peace deal or ceasefire in Ukraine.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK 

