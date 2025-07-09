AI scammer fakes Rubio messages to top officials
The unknown individual mimicked Rubio in voice and text messages sent to multiple government officials
What happened
An imposter used artificial intelligence to mimic Secretary of State Marco Rubio in voice and text messages to high-ranking officials including three foreign ministers, a governor and a member of Congress, according to a State Department cable obtained by The Washington Post.
Who said what
The unknown "actor" left voicemails for officials on the Signal messaging app, favored by the Trump administration, after a fake account with the display name marco.rubio@state.gov was created in mid-June. "In one instance," the imposter "sent a text message inviting the individual to communicate on Signal," the July 3 cable said. In addition, "other State Department personnel were impersonated using email," said the Post.
AI was used to impersonate Rubio earlier this year, when a deepfake video appeared to show him saying he wanted to "cut off Ukraine's access to Elon Musk's Starlink internet service," said The Associated Press. The "impersonation campaign" underscores the scale of the threat posed by "bad actors harnessing quickly evolving voice-cloning technology," said Axios. This "isn't a very sophisticated thing," said Ana Cabrera on MSNBC. "It doesn't take a tech guru to pull this off."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
The State Department told the Post it would "carry out a thorough investigation" into the Rubio security breach "and continue to implement safeguards to prevent this from happening in the future."
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
SCOTUS greenlights Trump's federal firings
speed read The Trump administration can conduct mass federal firings without Congress' permission, the Supreme Court ruled
-
July 9 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include AI in the job market, a book on GOP blowback, and a new line of Barbie doll
-
What is 'career catfishing' and why are Gen Z doing it?
Under The Radar Successful job applicants are increasingly disappearing before their first day
-
SCOTUS greenlights Trump's federal firings
speed read The Trump administration can conduct mass federal firings without Congress' permission, the Supreme Court ruled
-
'The way AI is discussed makes it seem like this is a necessary outcome'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
New tariffs set on 14 trading partners
Speed Read A new slate of tariffs will begin August 1 on imports from Japan, South Korea, Thailand and more
-
Elon Musk launching 'America Party'
Speed Read The tech mogul promised to form a new political party if Trump's megabill passed Congress
-
Judge blocks Trump's asylum ban at US border
Speed Read The president violated federal law by shutting down the US-Mexico border to asylum seekers, said the ruling
-
'There are compelling arguments for and against homework'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Thai court suspends prime minister over leaked call
Speed Read Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been suspended, pending an ethics investigation
-
Senate passes GOP megabill after Alaska side deal
The pivotal yes vote came from Sen. Lisa Murkowski, whose support was secured following negotiated side deals for her home state Alaska