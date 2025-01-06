Ukraine goes on offense in Russia's Kursk region

A top adviser to President Zelenskyy said "the Russians are getting what they deserve"

Ukrainian soldiers prepare to enter Russia&#039;s Kursk region
Ukrainian soldiers prepare to enter Russia's Kursk region
(Image credit: Serhiy Morgunov / For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Ukraine launched a new offensive in Russia's Kursk region Sunday, Moscow and Kyiv said. Ukrainian forces had captured about 500 square miles of the western Russian province in a surprise incursion in August, but Russian and North Korean troops are believed to have retaken 40-50% of that area.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

