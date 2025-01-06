Ukraine goes on offense in Russia's Kursk region
A top adviser to President Zelenskyy said "the Russians are getting what they deserve"
What happened
Ukraine launched a new offensive in Russia's Kursk region Sunday, Moscow and Kyiv said. Ukrainian forces had captured about 500 square miles of the western Russian province in a surprise incursion in August, but Russian and North Korean troops are believed to have retaken 40-50% of that area.
Who said what
"Good news," Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, said on Telegram. "The Russians are getting what they deserve in the Kursk region." Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces had repelled Ukraine's counterattack, but Russian military bloggers "indicated that Moscow's forces faced significant pressure," The Associated Press said.
What next?
Ukraine's "unexpected success in biting off and retaining a slice of Russian territory could boost its negotiating position" in possible peace talks this year, Reuters said, but the incursion also "weakened" Kyiv's "defense of its own eastern regions," where Russia is grinding out slow but steady gains.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Some American skeptics of Ukraine's Kursk campaign have "changed their assessment" as "Russian casualties mounted" in the region, The New York Times said. Zelenskyy said Saturday "the Russian army lost up to a battalion of North Korean infantry soldiers and Russian paratroops" in fighting near one Kursk village.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Biden signs boost to Social Security for public workers
Speed Read The president signed the Social Security Fairness Act into law, expanding retirement benefits for millions
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Eden Roc Cap Cana: a picture-perfect paradise
The Week Recommends Live it up in the lap of Caribbean luxury at this Dominican Republic resort
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
Today's political cartoons - January 6, 2025
Cartoons Monday's cartoons - dumpster fire, anniversary, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Ukraine cuts off Russian gas pipeline to Europe
Speed Read Ukraine has halted the transport of Russian gas to Europe after a key deal with Moscow expired
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Was the Azerbaijan Airlines plane shot down?
Today's Big Question Multiple sources claim Russian anti-aircraft missile damaged passenger jet, leading to Christmas Day crash that killed at least 38
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
People of the year 2024
In the Spotlight Remember the people who hit the headlines this year?
By The Week UK Published
-
Kremlin seeks to quell Assad divorce reports
Speed Read Media reports suggest that British citizen Asma al-Assad wants to leave the deposed Syrian dictator and return to London as a British citizen
By Hollie Clemence, The Week UK Published
-
Top Russian general killed in Moscow blast
Speed Read A remote-triggered bomb killed Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defense
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Ukraine assassinations: what is Kyiv hoping to achieve?
Today's Big Question Ukrainian security services are thought to be responsible for a string of high-profile deaths inside Russia
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
NATO chief urges Europe to arm against Russia
Speed Read Mark Rutte said Putin wants to 'wipe Ukraine off the map' and might come for other parts of Europe next
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
New Syria government takes charge, urging 'stability'
Speed Read The rebel forces that ousted Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad announced an interim government
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published