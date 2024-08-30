What are the lessons from Ukraine's Russia incursion?

And what do they mean for Putin's red lines?

Photo collage of an Ukrainian tank superimposed on a map of Russia. It&#039;s breaking through red lines.
"Did Ukraine just call Putin's nuclear bluff?"
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

The best defense is a good offense. At least, that's what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seems to think. His country's shocking incursion into the Kursk region of Russia is part of a "victory plan" designed to force Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table after two years of war, said the BBC. "It may sound too ambitious for some," Zelenskyy told a news conference this week, "but it is an important plan for us."

"Ukraine has scrambled assumptions with its push into Kursk," Max Boot said at The Washington Post. Putin had long vowed that any threat to Russia's territorial integrity would be crossing a "red line" that could end with the use of nuclear weapons — and possibly the outbreak of World War III. That, in turn, prompted U.S. President Joe Biden to put limits on U.S. aid to Ukraine. Now? Putin is acting as though it's "it's business as usual for the Kremlin" even though Ukraine has captured 500 square miles of Russian land. Maybe those red lines are "not as menacing as President Joe Biden seems to imagine."

Explore More
Russia Ukraine Russo-Ukrainian War Talking Points
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

