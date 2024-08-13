What can Ukraine gain from Russia incursion?

Gamble to boost morale, improve negotiating position and show the West it can still win is 'paying off – for now'

Tank overlaid with Ukrainian flag
Vladimir Putin's response to the Ukrainian counter-attack that began on 6 August has so far been 'uncertain and unsuccessful'
(Image credit: Anton Petrus / Getty Images)
By
published
in today's big question

"Eyes open, move swiftly and keep your country in your thoughts."

That was the instruction given to soldiers of Ukraine's 82nd air assault brigade last week, said the Financial Times, as they prepared to launch the first ground invasion of Russia by a foreign army since the Second World War.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy Vladimir Putin Russia Nato
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Elliott Goat, The Week UK

Elliott Goat is a freelance writer at The Week Digital. A winner of The Independent's Wyn Harness Award, he has been a journalist for over a decade with a focus on human rights, disinformation and elections. He is co-founder and director of Brussels-based investigative NGO Unhack Democracy, which works to support electoral integrity across Europe. A Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Fellow focusing on unions and the Future of Work, Elliott is a founding member of the RSA's Good Work Guild and a contributor to the International State Crime Initiative, an interdisciplinary forum for research, reportage and training on state violence and corruption. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸