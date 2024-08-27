Russia pounds Ukraine with 'massive' air attack

At least 11 civilians were killed as Russia targeted cities and infrastructure

People take shelter in the Teatralna metro station during a Russian air attack, in Kyiv, on August 26, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russian drones and missiles on August 26, 2024, targeted 15 regions across Ukraine in an overnight barrage aimed mainly at energy infrastructure, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said.
Ukrainians take shelter in the Teatralna metro station during a Russian air attack in Kyiv on August 26, 2024
(Image credit: Roman Pilipey / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Russia hit Ukraine with missiles and drones early Tuesday after striking more than half of the country's regions early Monday. The barrage killed at least four civilians on Tuesday and seven on Monday, and attacks on energy and water infrastructure caused outages in Kyiv and elsewhere. Ukrainians sought shelter overnight in basements and subway stations.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

