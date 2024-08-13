Ukraine reports large gains in Russia's Kursk region
Ukraine pushed further into Russian territory and now commands a striking 390 square miles, embarrassing the Kremlin
What happened
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his top commander, Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that Ukrainian forces now control about 390 square miles of Russian territory, after Kyiv's surprise Aug. 6 attack on the Kursk region. Vladimir Putin demanded that Russian security forces crush Ukraine's cross-border incursion as Kursk's acting governor acknowledged Ukrainian forces have captured 28 settlements.
Who said what
Invading Kursk was "purely a security issue for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said. "Russia must be forced to make peace if Putin wants to fight so badly." Putin said Ukraine's incursion would fail to "improve its negotiating position in the future" or draw Russian troops from their grinding gains in eastern Ukraine.
"Even as Putin spoke, Russian officials were evacuating civilians from a second region, Belgorod," The Washington Post said, and "Russian military bloggers reported fierce fighting" in Kursk. "This is the first time Russia has had war on its territory since World War II," a Ukrainian soldier said to The Wall Street Journal. "Everybody was afraid of Russia, but we are showing there is nothing to be afraid of."
What next?
Kyiv's "lightning" gains have embarrassed Putin, "shocked Russia and lifted spirits in Ukraine," the Journal said. But the operation's goals remain unclear and Ukraine appears to be pulling troops from its "already threadbare units on the eastern front."
