Ukraine reports large gains in Russia's Kursk region

Ukraine pushed further into Russian territory and now commands a striking 390 square miles, embarrassing the Kremlin

Ukrainian tanks approach border with Russia's Kursk region
"This is the first time Russia has had war on its territory since World War II"
What happened

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his top commander, Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that Ukrainian forces now control about 390 square miles of Russian territory, after Kyiv's surprise Aug. 6 attack on the Kursk region. Vladimir Putin demanded that Russian security forces crush Ukraine's cross-border incursion as Kursk's acting governor acknowledged Ukrainian forces have captured 28 settlements. 

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

