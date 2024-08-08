Ukraine launches surprise attack inside Russia

Ukraine's military sent a large ground force into western Russia, catching them off guard

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosts security meeting on Ukraine's Kursk incursion
Russian President Vladimir Putin, meeting with top defense officials, called Ukraine's Kursk incursion a "large-scale provocation"
(Image credit: Gavriil Grigorov / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published
in speed read

What happened

Ukraine has launched an assault on Russia's Kursk region, across the border from Ukraine's northeastern Sumy and Kharkiv provinces, military analysts and Russian officials said Wednesday. The attack, launched early Tuesday, appears to have taken Russia by surprise. Russian military bloggers, contradicting the Kremlin, said Ukrainian forces have pushed a few miles into Russia and captured several settlements.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Latest
