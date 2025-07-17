'Singling out crypto for special scrutiny would be misguided'

'Congress should reject cryptocurrency double standard'

Tim Ryan and Kendrick Meek at Newsweek

Why "single out crypto? The president isn't banned from owning shares in oil companies while setting energy policy, or owning real estate while shaping tax policy," say Tim Ryan and Kendrick Meek. Targeting "crypto just because it's new or politically charged is more about optics." If the "goal is to prevent self-enrichment, it makes little sense to restrict crypto holdings while allowing broad discretion over other financial assets that can just as easily create conflicts of interest."

'The Supreme Court is writing a slow-motion eulogy for one of America's greatest achievements'

Maureen Edobor at Slate

August "marks the 60th anniversary of the passing of the Voting Rights Act," yet "as we approach this milestone, we find ourselves not in a moment of reflection or rededication, but in a state of legal free fall," says Maureen Edobor. Pending "decisions threaten to gut what remains of this once powerful statute, which has already been largely hollowed out by the Roberts court." The act was "always meant to be a living safeguard, its strength rooted in community enforcement."

'Trump raises the ante in Ukraine'

Robert Jordan at The Dallas Morning News

President Donald Trump has "announced a dramatic surge in weapons deliveries to Ukraine," a "striking contrast with the disastrous Oval Office meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in March," says Robert Jordan. This "may represent a turning point, following a haphazard series of criticisms of Zelenskyy, the bizarre suspension of aid to Ukraine by an unnamed someone in the Pentagon, and an apparent lack of communication with the White House." It "may be that American policy on Ukraine has finally got it right."

'"We're creating miscarriages with medicine": abortion lessons from Sweden

Cecelia Nowell at The Nation

Sweden's "use of abortion pills has important lessons for the United States, where bans are pushing many more patients into the second trimester before they are able to see an abortion provider," says Cecelia Nowell. Even as "U.S. abortion advocates continue to raise awareness of the medications' safety, in the face of attacks by the GOP-controlled federal government, few acknowledge the fact that the pills are also used safely much later in pregnancy in many parts of the world."

