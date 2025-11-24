Classic mince pies for the festive season
The countdown to Christmas, and all its edible treats, has begun
With Christmas around the corner, mince pies have returned “in full force” to supermarket shelves, said Holly Morgan in The Mirror. The seasonal staple is part of the festive furniture, as beloved as “carol singers and questionable novelty jumpers”. Brits eat more than 800 million of the delightful mincemeat-stuffed pastries a year, and it isn’t hard to see why.
Mince pies are an excellent “no-fuss” addition to any Christmas gathering, said Emma Henderson in The Independent. Gone are the days where hosts need to stress about “impromptu visitors during the Christmas period”: the mince pie is the “perfect treat to keep in the cupboard”, to be served with a “glass of mulled wine” at the drop of a hat.
Waitrose No1 Brown Butter Mince Pies with Cognac
For the second year in a row, Waitrose scooped “Best Buy”, coming in as the “clear favourite” in the supermarket category, said Rebecca Marcus in Which?. Expect “moreish” brown butter pastry surrounding “fruity” mincemeat, bound together with brandy and festive spice. Though one of the “priciest” around, it’s well “worth splashing out”.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Iceland Luxury Butter Mince Pies
Look no further for a “masterclass in harmony”, said Stacey Smith in Good Housekeeping. Building on traditional flavours, the “yuzu juice-spiked” mince pies are “densely packed” with fruity, “zesty” filling. “Testers described it as ‘a fantastic, classic mince pie’.”
Marks & Spencer Collection Mince Pies
Whether you’re looking for the “standard” or “posher” versions, the M&S entries “aced it in my tests for their fruity, nutty filling and buttery pastry", said Xanthe Clay in The Telegraph. For those who are sustainability minded, they don’t contain any palm oil, and are made with Wildfarmed regeneratively farmed flour.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Sainsbury's Taste the Difference All Butter Mince Pies
These tasty mince pies are “hard to fault”, said Henderson in The Independent. The pastry has an “excellent creamy, buttery flavour”, while the mincemeat is well-balanced with a “decent tang” of brandy. Brilliant quality, they are a “cut above” other supermarket mince pies.
-
The best Christmas theatre shows across the UK
The Week Recommends Tip-top festive ballets, plays and comedies to book up now
-
10 great advent calendars for everyone (including the dog)
The Week Recommends Countdown with cocktails, jams and Legos
-
Love chocolate? Travel to these destinations to get your sweet fix
The Week Recommends Treat yourself with chocolate experiences, both internal and external
-
Critics’ choice: Seafood in the spotlight
Feature An experimental chef, a newspaper-worthy newcomer, and a dining titan’s fresh spin-off
-
Southern barbecue: This year’s top three
Feature A weekend-only restaurant, a 90-year-old pitmaster, and more
-
One great cookbook: ‘The Woks of Life’
The Week Recommends A family’s opinionated, reliable take on all kinds of Chinese cooking
-
Critics’ choice: Celebrating rare Asian cuisines
Feature The 2025 Restaurant of the Year, a Hmong culinary tribute, and an Uyghur feast
-
Critics’ choice: Three small yet magical Korean restaurants
Feature A chef creates magic from scallops, a restaurant’s no-waste ethos, and more