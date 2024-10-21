Mulled white wine: a 'quirky' Christmas hit?

Retailers are hoping to tempt shoppers with a 'lighter' version of the classic festive tipple

Mulled white wine with gingerbread biscuits
Mulled white wine is a 'curiosity' for this year's festive high-street offering
By
published

From cinnamon sticks to lemon zest, many of us add our own little twist to a mulled wine recipe. "But, until now, most would agree that the wine in question is red," said Alice Fisher in The Observer. "Not this year, though."

As Marks & Spencer debuts its first mulled white wine, supermarkets are hoping the tipple will be a "big hit". Taking inspiration from the glühwein commonly enjoyed at German and Austrian Christmas markets, retailers are hoping to tap into Brits' "changing taste in wine".

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

