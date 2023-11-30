The UK's best Christmas markets and winter wonderlands
Grab a mulled wine and enjoy the festivities at these seasonal attractions
Winchester Cathedral's Christmas Market
All around the UK, you'll find squares, town halls and castles "transformed into magical scenes" that will get "everyone feeling festive", said Mary Novakovich in The Times. At Winchester Cathedral's Inner Close visitors can become "cocooned by twinkling lights" and traditional wooden chalets selling gifts and "fresh-from-the-oven" mince pies. Try some of the "amazing" food on offer and listen out for the "soothing sounds" of the cathedral's choir services. Until 21 December; winchester-cathedral.org.uk
Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, London
The "joyous" Winter Wonderland at Hyde Park is "still the biggest and best festive event" in the capital, said Radhika Seth in Vogue. It boasts the "largest open-air ice rink in the country" and a Bavarian village with "countless" street food stalls. This is "a Christmas market on steroids". Until 1 January; hydeparkwinterwonderland.com
Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas Market
Located in the "Brummie" city centre, said Time Out, the Frankfurt Market is one of the "largest German Christmas markets held outside of Germany or Austria". It's "pretty damn special" and the "best place in Blighty to enjoy an authentic bratwurst, washed down with some gluhwein". Until 24 December; thebfcm.co.uk
Belfast Christmas Market
Beneath Belfast City Hall's "shimmering" neoclassical façade stand rows of "wooden chalets adorned with fairy lights", said Sam Kemp in National Geographic. "Toast a marshmallow", sample "gooey" cheeses or "test your mettle" on the helter skelter – "you’re never too old". Until 22 December; visitbelfast.com
Blenheim Palace Christmas Market
Is there "anything more magical than exploring a palace", asked Emma Love in Condé Nast Traveller. This festive season visitors to Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire will discover a "sparkling wonderland" as the Great Court hosts a village of wooden chalet-style stalls, "each displaying a collection of Christmas treats to buy". Until 17 December; blenheimpalace.com
Edinburgh's Christmas
Edinburgh's historic city centre and castle "make the perfect magical backdrop" for this festive wonderland, said Judy Cogan on the inews site. "Stroll around" the traditional alpine-themed Christmas market with "twinkly log cabins" selling "unique gifts" and "delicious freshly made festive food". Until 6 January; edinburgh-christmas.com
Cardiff Christmas Market
For "nearly 30 years" the Welsh capital's Christmas market has been "populating the pedestrian areas" of the city centre, said Mary Novakovich in The Times, and this year there are 70 stalls "showcasing a rolling programme" of more 200 individual businesses selling a wide variety of goods. Wander round the Hayes, Trinity Street, St John Street and Working Street to find the "perfect handmade stocking" and "come with an appetite". Until 23 December; cardiffchristmasmarket.com
Glasgow Winterfest
The Winterfest in Glasgow's George Square and St Enoch Square offers "festive fun for a good cause", said Emma Love in Condé Nast Traveller. It's organised by the non-profit Clutha Trust, which aims to raise funds for the Power over Poverty initiative to help families pay their winter utility bills. Highlights include stalls, an ice rink, rides and a silent disco. Until 7 January; whatsonglasgow.co.uk
Nottingham Winter Wonderland
Nottingham has a "sparkly wonderland" in Old Market Square, said Judy Cogan on the inews site. Get ready to ice skate, toboggan and "bop" to live music, while adults can "refuel" at one of the themed bars. Until 31 December; nottinghamwinterwonderland.co.uk
Bath Christmas Market
The "wondrous" Christmas market in Bath is back in all its "illuminated, mistletoe-filled glory", said Radhika Seth in Vogue. There are 150 pop-up chalets where visitors can browse through the "handmade toys" and Christmas decorations on offer. Until 10 December; bathchristmasmarket.co.uk
