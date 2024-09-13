What happens if Russia declares war on Nato?

Fears are growing after Vladimir Putin's 'unusually specific warning' to Western governments

Illustration of Vladimir Putin encircled by Nato country flags
Vladimir Putin warned the West that equipping Ukraine with long-range missiles would mean Nato is at war with Russia
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Moscow has revoked the accreditation of six British diplomats after Vladimir Putin warned the West against allowing Ukraine to use long-range weapons to target Russia.

The Russian president told the US and UK that giving Kyiv the green light would mean that "Nato countries, the US, European countries, are at war with Russia" – an "unusually specific warning", said The New York Times (NYT).

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Vladimir Putin Ukraine Russo-Ukrainian War Russia Keir Starmer Nato Today's Big Question
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸