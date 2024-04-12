Is higher spending a magic bullet for UK defence?

Labour has vowed to up defence spending to 2.5% of GDP and increase nuclear deterrent

Keir Starmer and military imagery, including tanks, warships, submarines and artillery
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK
published

Labour would boost defence spending and the UK's nuclear deterrent programme, Keir Starmer has said amid mounting warnings about Britain's "eroded" Armed Forces.

Defence is "the number one issue for any government" facing "rising global threats and growing Russian aggression", the party leader told i news. He vowed to match the Conservatives' pledge to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP, up from just under 2.3%, "as soon as resources allow that to happen".



