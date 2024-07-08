Is Russia waging a 'hybrid war' against the West?

Attacks across Europe are raising fears

Photo composite of Vladimir Putin, a map of Europe covered in target symbols, and the fire damaged Diehl Metall factory
"Russia is punching back at NATO in the shadows"
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Alamy / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

A warehouse fire in London. A defector shot dead in Spain. A factory fire in Berlin. Alleged bomb plotters arrested in France and Germany. A new wave of terrorism? Not exactly. Instead, these "seemingly random attacks" are part of Russia's "hybrid war on the West," said CNN. That war is an outgrowth of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, aimed at sabotaging Kyiv's European allies. The goal is to "weaken Western resolve to support Ukraine and undermine unity within the West," said one expert.

That's creating a "major challenge for the U.S. and NATO," said The Hill. The attacks cannot be ignored. The trick now is to figure out how to respond "without sparking a major conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin." There are no guidelines for how to respond to such "gray zone" attacks that fall short of a full-blown war, which is why European officials are treading cautiously. "Russia is throwing at us all the time new challenges, new risks," said one ambassador, and the "hybrid [war] has turned to be one of the serious ones for the alliance." 

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Joel Mathis is a freelance writer who has spent nine years as a syndicated columnist, co-writing the RedBlueAmerica column as the liberal half of a point-counterpoint duo. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic, The Kansas City Star and Heatmap News. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

