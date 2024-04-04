Why Russia is being linked to Havana Syndrome

A recent investigation connected the syndrome to a unit of the Russian intelligence agency GRU

The American embassy in Havana, Cuba
The American embassy in Havana, Cuba, was the first location where Havana Syndrome was identified
(Image credit: Alexandre Meneghini via Reuters)
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
Questions remain as to the true origin of Havana Syndrome — a rare condition in which government employees at U.S. embassies "described sudden unexplained head pressure, head or ear pain, dizziness" and a variety of other symptoms, according to military officials. The United States has previously said that a foreign adversary was unlikely to be behind the illness, which was first reported by embassy employees in Havana, Cuba, and has since spread to Europe and Asia. But a new report has revealed that another country may indeed be causing the syndrome. 

A joint investigation, published on March 31 by news outlets The Insider, "60 Minutes" and der Spiegel, concluded that Russia was likely the culprit of Havana Syndrome. The investigation reported that the mysterious symptoms "may have their origin in the use of directed energy weapons wielded by Unit 29155." This is a specialized unit of Russia's foreign intelligence service, the GRU, that is "skilled in subversion, sabotage and assassination," The New York Times said. 

