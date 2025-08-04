Mis-sold car finance: who will be entitled to compensation

City regulator to launch payout scheme after Supreme Court ruling spares motor industry's 'worst-case scenario'

Photo composite illustration of an SUV, stack of £50 notes, financial graphs and a hand receiving coins
Between 80% and 90% of new cars in Britain are bought using finance arrangements
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty images)
By
published

Customers mis-sold car financing could still be entitled to compensation, despite last week's landmark Supreme Court ruling that sided with lenders.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced it will consult on a payout scheme later this year, just days after a "worst-case scenario for the industry" appeared to have been avoided, said The Times.

