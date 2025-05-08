Five best ways to save money at the petrol pump

Drivers could be set for a boost as recent falls in petrol prices are predicted to accelerate further.

Average petrol prices have been falling in recent months due to a drop in the cost of oil. The typical price for unleaded petrol is now 134.11p or 140.62p for diesel, according to the RAC.

It comes as oil-producing states such as Saudi Arabia and Russia have increased production of Brent crude, said the Daily Telegraph, amid fears that President Donald Trump's trade war "will cause demand for fuels to drop as the economy slows".

The RAC is "calling for further cuts at the pumps" as, despite some prices dropping, the reduction in wholesale costs isn't being fully passed on. Therefore, many people will be looking for the best ways to save money at the petrol pump.

Drive more efficiently

Your style of driving can have a "big impact" on how much fuel you use, said The Times Money Mentor.

To save money, consider keeping an eye on "when you brake and how fast you're going". Doing so can keep fuel use down and cut costs.

Check your tyre pressure

A well-maintained car can be more fuel-efficient, and therefore save money.

If your tyre pressure is too low, said MoneySavingExpert, this can "increase drag on a car" which will then use more fuel. Keeping your tyres at the correct pressure for your car means you will need "less oomph to keep it moving".

Avoid air conditioning

Air conditioning may be useful to "keep you cool and comfortable" when driving in the summer months, said KwikFit, but it can "increase your fuel usage by as much as 10%".

The effects can be "particularly noticeable" on short journeys if you are looking to cool the car down quickly. So you may be better off by switching it off, especially if you aren't driving far.

Don't get dragged down

You can reduce fuel usage if you "ditch the clutter" such as roof racks or bulky items that are weighing down your car, said The Times Money Mentor, as this will help your vehicle accelerate more easily on less fuel.

Even keeping windows open or displaying football flags that you attach to your vehicle to "show support" for your country during the World Cup can decrease your MPG, added the RAC.

Compare fuel prices

It is also possible to shop around for better fuel prices.

The RAC has a Fuel Watch webpage that regularly updates average petrol prices on forecourts and at supermarkets, while CarWow also has a tool that lets drivers enter their postcode to find "the most affordable options" in the area for fuel.