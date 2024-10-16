How new bank transfer scam protections could help you
Banks must now refund up to £85,000 of losses from authorised push payment fraud
Scam victims have been given new protections under reforms that require banks to refund most account holders if they lose money to fraud.
Previously, it was up to banks if they refunded customers who had been scammed, but in a "world first", they must now repay "authorised push payment" fraud victims up to £85,000, said BBC News.
Authorised push payment scams are when criminals deceive victims into transferring them money via a banking app. The changes, launched on 7 October, introduce "world-leading levels of protection" against this kind of fraud, said the Payment Systems Regulator. Banks also now have "strong incentives" to create better ways of preventing scams in the first place. And they'll be able to "delay and investigate payments" for up to 72 hours if they are suspected to be fraudulent, according to HM Treasury.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What is authorised push payment fraud?
Authorised push payment fraud is the "most common" type of scam in the UK, said Forbes Advisor. It works by tricking individuals into "sending money under false pretences" from their own account to someone pretending to be an official body such as the bank, police or HMRC. Other common scams are romance scams, where you send money to someone you met online, or pay for goods or services that don't exist. Almost £460 million was lost to authorised push payment fraud in 2023, according to banking trade body UK Finance.
How are fraud protections changing?
Before the new changes, most banks were part of a voluntary scheme called the Contingent Reimbursement Model, where it was up to banks to refund scam victims, and they could refuse if it was "believed that warnings were ignored", said MoneyWeek. But scammers can be "pretty convincing", so the regulator has stepped in to "further protect account holders" and has made it mandatory to reimburse these fraud victims within five days.
The £85,000 limit will cover 99.8% of cases, said the regulator. It had initially proposed a higher £415,000 limit, said MoneySavingExpert, but this was lowered "amid pressure from the financial services industry". The regulator said it "could reduce investment and risked stifling competition and innovation in the market".
Banks can also charge up to a £100 excess for each claim, although not to customers deemed vulnerable.
Will new fraud protections make a difference?
The new rules mean banking customers will be "more protected under consistent minimum standards", said the regulator. Financial brands will also be more incentivised to "develop better systems" to spot and stop fraud, said lawyers Farrer & Co.
But, "sadly", the upper claims limit will leave victims of "high-value scams" unable to reclaim losses, said Which?. Banks can also reject your claim if they can show you have been "grossly negligent", added MoneySavingExpert, but this may only happen in a "small minority of cases".
There are also warnings about banks being able to hold suspicious payments for 72 hours, said property magazine The Negotiator, as this means "large-scale transactions in property purchases could be regularly blocked". Estate agency trade body Propertymark said it will be watching for "unintended consequences" from the anti-fraud measures.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Marc Shoffman is an NCTJ-qualified award-winning freelance journalist, specialising in business, property and personal finance. He has a BA in multimedia journalism from Bournemouth University and a master’s in financial journalism from City University, London. His career began at FT Business trade publication Financial Adviser, during the 2008 banking crash. In 2013, he moved to MailOnline’s personal finance section This is Money, where he covered topics ranging from mortgages and pensions to investments and even a bit of Bitcoin. Since going freelance in 2016, his work has appeared in MoneyWeek, The Times, The Mail on Sunday and on the i news site.
-
Mr Loverman: 'wonderfully complex' show starring Lennie James
The Week Recommends 'Wonderfully complex' show tells the story of a gay septuagenarian as he contemplates leaving his wife for his lifelong best friend
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
The Internet Archive is under attack
Under the Radar The non-profit behind open access digital library was hit with both a data breach and a stream of DDoS attacks in one week
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Crossword: October 16, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
How do cash-back apps work and are they worth it?
The Explainer Put a percentage of the amount you spend back in your pocket
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
The pros and cons of giving your kid an allowance
The Explainer The practice can teach children important lessons about managing their money
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
How can you save on homeowners insurance?
The Explainer With the rise in extreme weather, house protection is a non-negotiable
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
What should you consider when choosing a financial adviser?
The Explainer The right person can be a big help with financial planning, investing, taxes and more
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
How the Autumn Budget could affect your finances
The Explainer From tax rises to pension reforms, the chancellor's decision may have a significant impact
By Marc Shoffman, The Week UK Published
-
Should you lease your next car?
The explainer To buy or to lease, that is the question
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
3 tips for using credit cards without racking up debt
The Explainer When used responsibly, these pieces of plastic can have some real benefits
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
What's next for US interest rates?
The Explainer The Fed makes a sizable cut
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published