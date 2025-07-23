'This comes with policy implications'

'Our phones can alert us to earthquakes — but there's a catch'

Anjana Ahuja at the Financial Times

Accelerometers "can also turn networks of Android smartphones into crowdsourced earthquake detection systems," says Anjana Ahuja. They've "become a useful tool for quake-spotting, especially in populated areas lacking conventional warning systems." This "innovation is undoubtedly good news," but "what happens when some of the information that makes a difference lies in private hands?" A "technology company is inspiring levels of trust and offering a measure of crisis protection that many governments cannot," which "should perhaps merit a tremor."

'A "kiss cam," a cheating couple, and a needed helping of accountability'

Renée Graham at The Boston Globe

In this "distressing American moment, who knew that what our nation needed was a canoodling pair having their affair put on blast at a Coldplay concert?" says Renée Graham. Shyness had "nothing to do with it, and that intimate moment nearly broke the internet." This is "exactly the right time for so many in this nation who are starved for even a dollop of accountability for adults behaving badly." They're "paying a price for their very public indiscretion."

'Narcissists aren't really so bad. Just ask these narcissists.'

Nick Keppler at Slate

Recently, the "narcissist has become a villain of personal and political narratives, a slimy creature that can only feign humanity," says Nick Keppler. But there is a "cohort of self-described 'self-aware' narcissists" who are "pushing back against a wave of disdain for the last psychological condition that it's still acceptable to deem totally damning to someone's character." A "key misconception is that clinical narcissists are incapable of empathy. They are capable; it is just often drowned out."

'America should assume the worst about AI'

Matan Chorev and Joel Predd at Foreign Affairs

The "rapid advance of artificial intelligence — and the possible emergence of artificial general intelligence — promises to present policymakers with even greater disruption," say Matan Chorev and Joel Predd. There is "no way of knowing with certainty the exact trajectory along which AI will develop or precisely how it will transform national security." Policymakers "should therefore assess and debate the merits of competing AI strategies with humility and caution." They "need to be ready to adapt their strategic plans."

