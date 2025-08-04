Rosorange: the chic 'love child' of orange wine and rosé
Peachy to look at and crisp to drink, here's to the wine of the summer
"Summer 2025 is all about rosorange", said Ellie Smith in Country & Town House. The "love child" of "ever-trendy" orange wine and rosé, it's a "crisp, quaffable and surprisingly complex" tipple, wine expert Libby Brodie told the magazine.
Rosorange can now be found in a "dreamcoat array" of "sunset hues" spanning everything from amber to vermilion, said Victoria Moore in The Telegraph. These wines get their Instagram-worthy colours from "skin contact": fermenting white grapes with their skins on creates an orange-hued wine; limiting the fermentation time of red grape skins achieves the pale pink shades of a rosé; "combining both approaches gives you rosorange".
It's an "intriguing" proposition, said Hannah Crosbie in The Guardian. The combined "styles" couldn't be further apart: rosé drinkers often seek something "bone-dry" and "classic" with "no alarms and surprises", while those buying orange wines are usually after a "funkier", more experimental bottle. Perhaps the rosorange trend is part of efforts by the industry to introduce orange wine to a "broader audience" of established rosé drinkers.
Aldi's rosorange is a "successful summery fusion", said David Williams in The Observer. Expect "soft cherry tones", which gradually open into a "subtly bitter orange with the merest nip of perfectly brewed tea-type tannin". At £9.99 a bottle, you certainly can't "knock the price", said Hannah Rees in the Liverpool Echo. "Light" and subtle, with a "hint of citrus", it's a "refreshing" wine.
Another excellent option for £10 is Waitrose's "nifty" Côté Mas Rosorange, said Jane MacQuitty in The Times. Perfect for "adventurous chefs", the notes of candied orange peel and tea leaf fruit work perfectly with everything from a "spicy vegetarian dish to a punchy curry".
