Rosorange: the chic 'love child' of orange wine and rosé

Peachy to look at and crisp to drink, here's to the wine of the summer

Different shades of rose and orange wine seen from above on a white marble table scattered with cherry blossom
'Sunset hues': skin-contact wines are having a moment
(Image credit: Anna Ivanova / Alamy)
By
published

"Summer 2025 is all about rosorange", said Ellie Smith in Country & Town House. The "love child" of "ever-trendy" orange wine and rosé, it's a "crisp, quaffable and surprisingly complex" tipple, wine expert Libby Brodie told the magazine.

Rosorange can now be found in a "dreamcoat array" of "sunset hues" spanning everything from amber to vermilion, said Victoria Moore in The Telegraph. These wines get their Instagram-worthy colours from "skin contact": fermenting white grapes with their skins on creates an orange-hued wine; limiting the fermentation time of red grape skins achieves the pale pink shades of a rosé; "combining both approaches gives you rosorange".

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

