Rosorange: the chic 'love child' of orange wine and rosé

"Summer 2025 is all about rosorange", said Ellie Smith in Country & Town House . The "love child" of "ever-trendy" orange wine and rosé, it's a "crisp, quaffable and surprisingly complex" tipple, wine expert Libby Brodie told the magazine.

Rosorange can now be found in a "dreamcoat array" of "sunset hues" spanning everything from amber to vermilion, said Victoria Moore in The Telegraph . These wines get their Instagram-worthy colours from "skin contact": fermenting white grapes with their skins on creates an orange-hued wine; limiting the fermentation time of red grape skins achieves the pale pink shades of a rosé; "combining both approaches gives you rosorange".

It's an "intriguing" proposition, said Hannah Crosbie in The Guardian . The combined "styles" couldn't be further apart: rosé drinkers often seek something "bone-dry" and "classic" with "no alarms and surprises", while those buying orange wines are usually after a "funkier", more experimental bottle. Perhaps the rosorange trend is part of efforts by the industry to introduce orange wine to a "broader audience" of established rosé drinkers.

Aldi's rosorange is a "successful summery fusion", said David Williams in The Observer . Expect "soft cherry tones", which gradually open into a "subtly bitter orange with the merest nip of perfectly brewed tea-type tannin". At £9.99 a bottle, you certainly can't "knock the price", said Hannah Rees in the Liverpool Echo . "Light" and subtle, with a "hint of citrus", it's a "refreshing" wine.