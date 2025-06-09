The jalapeño wine trend taking TikTok by storm

"TikTok has found a new drinks craze and, just like the weather, this one is hotting up", said Alice Lambert in London's The Standard . The "spicy sauvy b" looks set to be "the drink of the summer".

It's a straightforward concept. Simply pour yourself a large glass of chilled sauvignon blanc and scatter in a few slices of frozen green jalapeño chilli before drinking. "Why? The addition supposedly both cools down and spices up a regular white wine", giving it a subtle and refreshing kick.

Supermarkets have already noticed shoppers jumping on the trend: searches for "sauvignon blanc" and "chillies" on Waitrose's online site, for example, have increased by 119% and 206% respectively year-on-year. People are moving "beyond traditional sweet and fruity drink options" and embracing "salty, sour and tangy flavours", Pierpaolo Petrass, head of Waitrose's wine-buying team, told The Telegraph.

The reason jalapeños and sauvignon blanc make a winning combination could be that the chillies and the grape skins are both naturally high in pyrazines – "aromatic organic compounds", also found in peas, asparagus and cucumbers, that give food or drink "zesty, nutty and herbaceous" notes, said Jillian Dara in Forbes . Adding the chilli slices to the white sauvignon enhances "the wine's inherent notes of citrus, herbs and tropical fruit, while adding a subtle heat and layered vegetal quality".

It's best to use New World sauvignon blancs – like those from New Zealand or Chile – as these are higher in pyrazines. You're looking for "high-acid, green-leaning styles", US sommelier Daniel Beedle, from the Birch & Bloom restaurant, Virginia, told the business site. "Avoid over-oaked or ultra-ripe sauvignon blancs." After adding the jalapeño slices to the wine, let it infuse for a few minutes before drinking or, if you're wary of too much spice, you can freeze the chilli inside ice cubes for a "milder experience".

On TikTok, there are multiple variations on the "spicy sauvy b" trend, said Hank Sanders and Sara Ruberg in The New York Times . Some advocate using rosé instead of sauvignon blanc, and some remove the seeds from their jalapeños, while others don't.

Most sommeliers recommend taking out the chilli seeds before freezing, and using the "leftovers from a bottom-shelf wine". And there's one piece of advice they all share: "enjoy your wine however it makes you happy. With ice cubes? Sure. With some heat? Why not. It's your life, your wine."