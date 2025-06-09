The jalapeño wine trend taking TikTok by storm

Scatter a few chilli slices into your sauvignon blanc for a subtle and refreshing kick

A glass of wine with slices of jalapeno in it.
Drink of the summer? The 'spicy sauvy b'
(Image credit: 5PH / Alamy)
By
published

"TikTok has found a new drinks craze and, just like the weather, this one is hotting up", said Alice Lambert in London's The Standard. The "spicy sauvy b" looks set to be "the drink of the summer".

It's a straightforward concept. Simply pour yourself a large glass of chilled sauvignon blanc and scatter in a few slices of frozen green jalapeño chilli before drinking. "Why? The addition supposedly both cools down and spices up a regular white wine", giving it a subtle and refreshing kick.

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

