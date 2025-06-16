The best rosé wines to try this summer

Warm weather means it's pink wine's moment in the sun

Woman pouring rose wine into a glass.
The 'rosé tipping point': once temperatures hit 20C, rosé sales soar
(Image credit: Alamy / Katie Cornett)
By
published

"It doesn't take much sunshine for Britons to enjoy a little al fresco drinking", said Andrew Ellson in The Times.

As the mercury rises, Waitrose has shared what it calls the "rosé tipping point": the temperature at which the pink-hued wine starts "flying off its shelves". According to the supermarket chain, 20C is the "magic number" at which sales suddenly climb by 150%.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸