"It doesn't take much sunshine for Britons to enjoy a little al fresco drinking", said Andrew Ellson in The Times.

As the mercury rises, Waitrose has shared what it calls the "rosé tipping point": the temperature at which the pink-hued wine starts "flying off its shelves". According to the supermarket chain, 20C is the "magic number" at which sales suddenly climb by 150%.

While most "self-proclaimed rosé connoisseurs" claim to favour "lighter, Provence-style rosé", a Waitrose spokesperson cautioned against equating a rosé's colour with its taste profile. The idea that darker rosés are necessarily sweeter is a "misconception"; the hue is the result of the grape variety and vinification process.

The paler bottles from Provence certainly "sparked the rosé frenzy", said Vine Pair. But, if you're willing to branch out, there's an array of "new and exciting options" to try, from "juicy co-ferments to savoury barrel-aged" rosés. Here are some of the best.

Ca Del Lago Rosato Trevenezie

Lidl's refreshing rosé from Italy is a "genuine delight" that should probably be "twice the price", said Rob Buckhaven in Metro. Expertly balancing notes of Mirabelle plum skin with cherry blossom and Red Lady apples, it has "everything we need in our rosé-swilling life".

£6.99, Lidl

Miravel, Studio Rosé 2023

At first, I was "suspicious" of a "celebrity wine" (Brad Pitt owns Château Miravel), said Rosamund Hall in The Independent. But this "appealing dry wine" is "exceptional". The vineyard is run by one of the most revered winemaking families in the Rhône Valley and it shows. Expect "delicate floral notes" alongside "soft raspberries" and "subtle apricot and nectarine aromas".

£10.75, waitrose.com

2023 Pezat Côtes de Provence

One of the best in Aldi's range, this "salmon-pink" Grenache-dominated rosé has "elegant notes of red berry and a smooth, creamy texture", said Will Lyons in The Times. It's the perfect accompaniment to seafood dishes.

£7.49, Aldi

Judith Beck, Beck Pink 2023

"Shimmering proudly fuchsia pink", this Blaufränkisch and Zweigelt blend from Austria is an excellent natural wine from "biodynamic star" winemaker Judith Beck, said Elie Lloyd Ellis in Decanter. Packed with flavour, it "gushes with wild strawberry, cranberry and zesty orange rind".

£15.85, aduv.co.uk

Taittinger Brut Prestige Rosé

This "joyous" pink fizz is ideal for the summer months, said Hall in The Independent. "Its gorgeous, deep hue comes from the decadent pinot noir-heavy blend"; expect "zippy redcurrants" and "cream-topped baked brioche" with a touch of ripe strawberries.

£40, waitrose.com