Wine-tasting in Tuscany

From biodynamic vineyards to historic cellars, the picturesque region is a wine lover's dream

Chianti Tuscany, vineyards.
Chianti: an 'oenophile's paradise'
(Image credit: Alamy / Zoonar GmbH)
By
published

With its cypress tree-lined meadows and neatly manicured vineyards, Tuscany is an "oenophile's paradise", said The Times. The region is home to some of the planet's most noteworthy wine areas from Chianti to Montepulciano.

Tuscan wine tours are an "immersive" experience that offer a fascinating insight into the region's "fabric and history", said Decanter. Chianti country is just a short drive from the "charming" city of Florence. Nestled on a mountain slope overlooking the Arno River Valley in the heart of Chianti Rùfina, Castello di Nipozzano is one of the oldest estates in the area. Tastings take place inside the 1,000-year-old castle, and visitors can take a tour of the "monumental" cellars used to age the estate's precious vintages.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸