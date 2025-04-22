With its cypress tree-lined meadows and neatly manicured vineyards, Tuscany is an "oenophile's paradise", said The Times . The region is home to some of the planet's most noteworthy wine areas from Chianti to Montepulciano.

Tuscan wine tours are an "immersive" experience that offer a fascinating insight into the region's "fabric and history", said Decanter . Chianti country is just a short drive from the "charming" city of Florence. Nestled on a mountain slope overlooking the Arno River Valley in the heart of Chianti Rùfina, Castello di Nipozzano is one of the oldest estates in the area. Tastings take place inside the 1,000-year-old castle, and visitors can take a tour of the "monumental" cellars used to age the estate's precious vintages.

For something more "modern", Antinori nel Chianti Classico is an excellent option. Opened in 2013, the "slick" winery was designed by renowned Italian architect Marco Casamonti to blend in seamlessly with the surrounding environment. The winery is partially "hidden"; most of it lies underground where huge terracotta vaults create the "perfect climatic conditions" for the barrels. Consider taking the two-and-a-half hour Bottaia Cru tour, which includes a tasting in a beautiful suspended glass room and lunch at the rooftop restaurant.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Around a two-hour drive away in Montepulciano, the "unassuming" entrance of Cantina De' Ricci leads to a "labyrinth of ancient stone cellars" with breathtaking vaulted ceilings and exposed brick walls, said Glamour . Known as the "Cathedral Winery" this "unique" landmark is an "unmissable" spot for history and architecture enthusiasts.

And for those with a penchant for natural wines, it's well worth travelling to Ampeleia – a small winery just outside the medieval village of Roccatederighi, not far from the coast, said Forbes . Located in a "lesser-travelled corner" of Alta Maremma, the estate was acquired by Elisabetta Foradori, Thomas Widmann and Giovanni Podini back in 2002 and transformed into a biodynamic farm. The often "overshadowed" Alicante Nero grape variety "thrives" in the region's Mediterranean climate and the wines are "layered and expressive" with "bright acidity" and "subtle spice". Visitors can drop by for tastings, cooking classes and meals out on the sunny terrace.