Wine-tasting in Tuscany
From biodynamic vineyards to historic cellars, the picturesque region is a wine lover's dream
With its cypress tree-lined meadows and neatly manicured vineyards, Tuscany is an "oenophile's paradise", said The Times. The region is home to some of the planet's most noteworthy wine areas from Chianti to Montepulciano.
Tuscan wine tours are an "immersive" experience that offer a fascinating insight into the region's "fabric and history", said Decanter. Chianti country is just a short drive from the "charming" city of Florence. Nestled on a mountain slope overlooking the Arno River Valley in the heart of Chianti Rùfina, Castello di Nipozzano is one of the oldest estates in the area. Tastings take place inside the 1,000-year-old castle, and visitors can take a tour of the "monumental" cellars used to age the estate's precious vintages.
For something more "modern", Antinori nel Chianti Classico is an excellent option. Opened in 2013, the "slick" winery was designed by renowned Italian architect Marco Casamonti to blend in seamlessly with the surrounding environment. The winery is partially "hidden"; most of it lies underground where huge terracotta vaults create the "perfect climatic conditions" for the barrels. Consider taking the two-and-a-half hour Bottaia Cru tour, which includes a tasting in a beautiful suspended glass room and lunch at the rooftop restaurant.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Around a two-hour drive away in Montepulciano, the "unassuming" entrance of Cantina De' Ricci leads to a "labyrinth of ancient stone cellars" with breathtaking vaulted ceilings and exposed brick walls, said Glamour. Known as the "Cathedral Winery" this "unique" landmark is an "unmissable" spot for history and architecture enthusiasts.
And for those with a penchant for natural wines, it's well worth travelling to Ampeleia – a small winery just outside the medieval village of Roccatederighi, not far from the coast, said Forbes. Located in a "lesser-travelled corner" of Alta Maremma, the estate was acquired by Elisabetta Foradori, Thomas Widmann and Giovanni Podini back in 2002 and transformed into a biodynamic farm. The often "overshadowed" Alicante Nero grape variety "thrives" in the region's Mediterranean climate and the wines are "layered and expressive" with "bright acidity" and "subtle spice". Visitors can drop by for tastings, cooking classes and meals out on the sunny terrace.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
Ukraine-Russia: is peace deal possible after Easter truce?
Today's Big Question 'Decisive week' will tell if Putin's surprise move was cynical PR stunt or genuine step towards ending war
By The Week UK
-
The bougie foods causing international shortages
In the Spotlight Pistachios join avocados and matcha on list of social media-driven crazes that put strain on supply chains and environment
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK
-
Strep infections are rising in the US
Under the radar The cases have more than doubled in 10 years
By Devika Rao, The Week US
-
7 tranquil hotels worth the (sometimes extreme) trek
The Week Recommends Find serenity off the beaten path
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US
-
6 stellar noctourism adventures
The Week Recommends After the sun sets, the fun begins
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US
-
Siena: The Rise of Painting, 1300-1350 – an 'intense and betwitching' show
The Week Recommends 'Blockbuster' National Gallery exhibition explores whether Siena was truly 'the birthplace of the Renaissance'
By The Week UK
-
Rome: historic haunts – and one new hotel – to explore
The Blend From the Garden of Ninfa to the Hendrik Christian Andersen Museum, here are some top places to visit in and around Italy's Eternal City
By Flora Vesterberg
-
A wine-themed tour of beautiful Uruguay
The Week Recommends Secret paradise in South America boasts beautiful vineyards
By The Week UK
-
Clink glasses and gawk at gorgeous views at these 7 rooftop bars
The Week Recommends Elevate your typical night out
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US
-
5 trips where the journey is the best part
The Week Recommends Slow down and enjoy the ride
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US
-
Bucatini alla zozzona recipe
The Week Recommends Classic Roman dish is 'slurpy, fun and absolutely heavenly'
By The Week UK